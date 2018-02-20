Dog rescued from quarry ledge after earthquake in Wales

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said a dog stranded on a 50-foot-high ledge at a quarry during an earthquake was rescued unharmed.

RSPCA Cymru said Basil, a small collie mix, became stranded on a ledge at Rosehill Quarry, near Townhill, Swansea, about 50 feet up from the ground and 65 feet from the top during a 4.4-magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

"When I got there I couldn't see him as he was underneath gorse but I could hear him barking and growling. He had managed to get himself stuck on a ledge on a very steep bank and was clearly distressed," RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper said.

"I was standing with the person who had called us just assessing the situation, and we felt the ground move," she said. "We looked at each other said 'what was that?' We then saw from social media that it had been an earthquake! Luckily it hadn't spooked the dog or cause him to fall from the ledge he had been standing on."

Cooper summoned a team from Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service, which arrived within 10 minutes.

"They assessed the situation and called for assistance from officers from Pontardawe who were specially trained," Cooper said. "It was a very difficult rescue. A fire officer abseiled down the quarry, cutting down trees and greenery as he went. The dog was then attached to the officer's harness and they both continued to abseil to the bottom. The dog was uninjured but very relieved to be down!"

Cooper said Basil was found to be free of serious injuries and he was reunited with his owners, Colin and Margaret Cribb.

"We are just so grateful and delighted that there was a happy outcome and would like to thank the RSPCA and fire service for their dedication," Margaret Cribb said. "We were very shocked to hear what had happened -- and during the earthquake as well. It was quite a day for us! He had some sore paws, perhaps from the gorse and brambles, but apart from that he is doing well."