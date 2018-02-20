Home / Odd News

Clever dog narrowly escapes from hunting wolf pack

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 11:59 AM
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- An Italian man captured video of a dog's lucky escape when a pack of wolves appeared and attempted to make it into a meal.

Paolo Forconi posted a video to Facebook showing the scene he witnessed in Aubruzzo, Italy, when a wolf pack showed up in the area and started chasing a small dog.

The video shows the wolves surround and chase the dog, managing to bite it two times, but the smaller canine makes a narrow escape by jumping through an opening in a nearby fence.

The opening proves to small for the wolves to follow.

Forconi said wolf sightings have become an increasingly common lately after previously being a rare occurrence.

