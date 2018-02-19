Politician trying to save 'hero cow' that escaped slaughter and swam to island

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Polish politician is attempting to save the life of a cow that escaped slaughter and swam to the safety of an island.

The cow made a mad dash for freedom three weeks ago when it escaped from the van taking it to a slaughterhouse in south Poland and a farm owner suffered broken and bruised ribs attempting to recapture the fleeing bovine.

The cow was seen fleeing into Lake Nysa, near the Czech Republic border, and made its way to an island.

The Nyska fire brigade said firefighters attempted to reach the cow by boat, but she wouldn't let them get close and swam to a peninsula on the island.

The farmer, identified in Polish media by the surname Lukasz, said he has given up trying to recover the cow and has instead been making sure there is food available for it on the island.

Lukasz said he does not want to have the cow shot because he might still be able to sell the bovine.

Pawel Kukiz, a local politician and former singer, said he wants to find a way to allow the "hero cow" to live out the rest of its natural life.

"If all citizens could show such determination as this cow then Poland would be a much more prosperous country," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I am not a vegetarian, but fortitude and the will to fight for this cow's life is invaluable."

"Therefore, I have decided to do everything to get the cow delivered to a safe place and, as a reward for her attitude, guarantee her a long-term retirement and natural death," Kukiz wrote.

He said he is currently looking into options for the animal.

A local zoo said it would be willing to house the cow, but European Union rules restrict the sorts of animals it can care for.