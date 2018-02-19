Home / Odd News

Oklahoma dog dons pink tutu for her quinceanera

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 19, 2018 at 11:34 AM
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma dog's special day is going viral after her owner went all-out in throwing her a quinceanera.

Jackie Pizano of Oklahoma City said she threw a quinceanera to celebrate her German shepherd, Nova, turning 15 in dog years -- although she admits the party came some time after the pup marked the milestone birthday.

A video posted to Facebook by party attendee Reagan Gilbert shows Nova dressed in a pink tutu and participating in a dance at her quinceanera.

Pizano said Nova deserved a party because she recently earned an Einstein Award from K-9 University and has been an exemplary role model for her adopted sister, a dachshund named Phoebe.

