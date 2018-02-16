Home / Odd News

Wild boar wanders into Malaysian grocery store

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 11:17 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A large wild boar wandered into a supermarket in Malaysia and was filmed by a witness trying to find its way out.

The video, filmed by a witness, shows the large pig being trapped at the front of the store in Jerantut by workers who set up a barricade to prevent the animal from running amok.

The footage shows employees and witnesses trying to guide the boar toward an open door, which it eventually finds and runs off through the parking lot.

A spokesman for the store said the boar was the first wild animal to invade the premises.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Water skier's close call with flying bull shark caught on camera Water skier's close call with flying bull shark caught on camera
Thieving monkey snatches tourist's wallet Thieving monkey snatches tourist's wallet
Michigan pizzeria breaks record for largest delivery pizza Michigan pizzeria breaks record for largest delivery pizza
Man wins lottery jackpot after losing home to wildfire Man wins lottery jackpot after losing home to wildfire
Wisconsin homeowner's security camera records rare cougar sighting Wisconsin homeowner's security camera records rare cougar sighting