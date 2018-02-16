Wild boar wanders into Malaysian grocery store

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A large wild boar wandered into a supermarket in Malaysia and was filmed by a witness trying to find its way out.

The video, filmed by a witness, shows the large pig being trapped at the front of the store in Jerantut by workers who set up a barricade to prevent the animal from running amok.

The footage shows employees and witnesses trying to guide the boar toward an open door, which it eventually finds and runs off through the parking lot.

A spokesman for the store said the boar was the first wild animal to invade the premises.