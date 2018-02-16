Police probing after man receives more than 100 unwanted pizzas

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A German lawyer is seeking help from the police after someone apparently ordered more than 100 pizzas to his office -- and the orders are still coming.

Guido Grolle said his office in Dortmund received more than 100 pizzas from various restaurants in the span of two weeks, despite no one in the office ordering the food.

He said the orders have recently become more varied, with unwanted currywurst and sushi also arriving at his office.

Police have opened an investigation into the orders, but investigators said fraud charges are unlikely, as Grolle is not required to pay for the unwanted food.