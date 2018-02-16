Home / Odd News

Police probing after man receives more than 100 unwanted pizzas

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 12:39 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A German lawyer is seeking help from the police after someone apparently ordered more than 100 pizzas to his office -- and the orders are still coming.

Guido Grolle said his office in Dortmund received more than 100 pizzas from various restaurants in the span of two weeks, despite no one in the office ordering the food.

He said the orders have recently become more varied, with unwanted currywurst and sushi also arriving at his office.

Police have opened an investigation into the orders, but investigators said fraud charges are unlikely, as Grolle is not required to pay for the unwanted food.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Water skier's close call with flying bull shark caught on camera Water skier's close call with flying bull shark caught on camera
Thieving monkey snatches tourist's wallet Thieving monkey snatches tourist's wallet
Michigan pizzeria breaks record for largest delivery pizza Michigan pizzeria breaks record for largest delivery pizza
Man wins lottery jackpot after losing home to wildfire Man wins lottery jackpot after losing home to wildfire
Wisconsin homeowner's security camera records rare cougar sighting Wisconsin homeowner's security camera records rare cougar sighting