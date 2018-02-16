Home / Odd News

California's 'Butt Lady' picks up millionth cigarette butt

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 1:02 PM
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An anti-littering activist in California is celebrating an unusual milestone -- picking up her one millionth discarded cigarette butt.

Sally Dawly, who branded herself "the Butt Lady of Auburn" after beginning her quest to clean the streets in October 2014, was accompanied by an entourage of friends, family and fans Wednesday when she swept up her one millionth cigarette butt in the parking lot of Mel's Diner in Auburn.

"I got tired of going on my walks and seeing cigarette butts everywhere," Dawly told KTXL-TV.

Dawly said she uses a clicker to keep track of the butts she's cleaned up around Auburn.

"I'm just overwhelmed and shocked that I had to pick up this many," she told KOVR-TV. "I keep track on a daily basis of how many I pick up and I just keep going."

Dawly said she wants to inspire people to be more responsible.

"I've had days where I've picked up 3,000 butts, in one day, and it's like, come on people," she said.

The Butt Lady offered some advice to local smokers.

"Don't throw your butts," she said. "Better yet, stop smoking."

