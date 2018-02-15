School breaks record for gathering of Abraham Lincolns

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Kentucky elementary school announced it broke a world record by gathering 556 people dressed as Abraham Lincoln.

Officials at Lincoln Elementary School in Louisville said 556 people, including students and faculty members, donned stovepipe hats and chinstrap beards to break the record for most people dressed as Abraham Lincoln in one place.

"We admire Abraham Lincoln," Principal Susan French-Epps told WLKY-TV. "We've studied his contributions that he has made for all citizens and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate the month of his birth and give him some love on Valentine's Day."

The school is submitting records and evidence from the event to Guinness, which lists the current record as 250 Abe Lincolns.