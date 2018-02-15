Escaped bull takes a wild run through Las Vegas neighborhoods

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An escaped bull that stampeded through Las Vegas was eventually captured by police with help from animal control officers and a lasso-wielding cowboy on horseback.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the bull was seen running loose in a residential neighborhood about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and the 800-1,200 pound animal led police on an hours-long chase through the city.

Police enlisted the help of Henderson police, animal control officers and a civilian cowboy with a lasso and a horse.

An off-duty officer with livestock experience was eventually able to corral the bull into a trailer about 7 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported from the bull's time on the loose.

Police said the bull was checked out by a livestock veterinarian and will be housed at Horseman's Park until its owners can be found.