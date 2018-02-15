Home / Odd News

Escaped bull takes a wild run through Las Vegas neighborhoods

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 15, 2018 at 11:02 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An escaped bull that stampeded through Las Vegas was eventually captured by police with help from animal control officers and a lasso-wielding cowboy on horseback.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the bull was seen running loose in a residential neighborhood about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and the 800-1,200 pound animal led police on an hours-long chase through the city.

Police enlisted the help of Henderson police, animal control officers and a civilian cowboy with a lasso and a horse.

An off-duty officer with livestock experience was eventually able to corral the bull into a trailer about 7 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported from the bull's time on the loose.

Police said the bull was checked out by a livestock veterinarian and will be housed at Horseman's Park until its owners can be found.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Water skier's close call with flying bull shark caught on camera Water skier's close call with flying bull shark caught on camera
Suspected cocaine smuggler had drugs in fake butt cheeks Suspected cocaine smuggler had drugs in fake butt cheeks
Snake shows off high wire skills at Australian vineyard Snake shows off high wire skills at Australian vineyard
Connecticut couple celebrate 45th anniversary with lottery jackpot Connecticut couple celebrate 45th anniversary with lottery jackpot
Florida man's gas pedal gets stuck going 100 mph Florida man's gas pedal gets stuck going 100 mph