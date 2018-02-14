Home / Odd News

Woman says hair dryer 'became a blowtorch on its first use'

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:42 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman shared video of hair dryer that "became a blowtorch on its first use" after she purchased it from a third-party Amazon seller.

Erika Augthun Shoolbred posted a pair of videos to Facebook showing flames shooting from the hair dryer where warm air is supposed to come out.

"Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like hair fryer) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blowtorch on its first use this morning," Shoolbred wrote.

The Spartanburg resident said unplugging the dryer led to a small burn on her hand, but she was otherwise uninjured.

"I'm so fortunate the dryer was pointing away from me, and my 5-year-old daughter was not getting ready with me that morning," Shoolbred told TODAY Style. "It could have been horrific."

Shoolbred said she bought the dryer from a third-party Amazon seller called OraCorp. She said Amazon offered her a full refund for the purchase, but OraCorp has yet to respond to her complaint.

An Amazon representative said the hair dryer has been removed from the website.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Snake catcher surprised to find big black mamba in home Snake catcher surprised to find big black mamba in home
Florida man's gas pedal gets stuck going 100 mph Florida man's gas pedal gets stuck going 100 mph
Musician wires 44 toys into 'Furby Organ' Musician wires 44 toys into 'Furby Organ'
Shocked witness films massive 'boar king' eating from dumpster Shocked witness films massive 'boar king' eating from dumpster
Trash collector's backflip caught on home's security camera Trash collector's backflip caught on home's security camera