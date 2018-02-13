Woman wins lottery while in the hospital giving birth - UPI.com
Home / Odd News

Washington state woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while giving birth

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 11:59 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Washington state woman has many reasons to celebrate after winning a $50,000 Powerball jackpot while she was giving birth to her first child.

Washington's Lottery said the Bothell woman purchased a Powerball ticket from a QFC in Bothell, but she was too busy to check her ticket on the day of the Jan. 5 drawing because she was in the hospital giving birth to her first child.

The woman said she and her husband discovered some time after the birth that they had struck it big with a $50,000 prize.

"We discovered we had won while still in the hospital, but we were so tired and in shock that we decided to wait a couple days before coming forward," the woman said.

The couple, who recently moved to Washington from California, said they plan to use the winnings to pay their hospital bills and make payments on their new home.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Shocked witness films massive 'boar king' eating from dumpster Shocked witness films massive 'boar king' eating from dumpster
Albino deer spotted in Quebec drive-through safari Albino deer spotted in Quebec drive-through safari
Tourist's canoe pushed through water by curious manatee Tourist's canoe pushed through water by curious manatee
Doctors find live snail in California boy's elbow abscess Doctors find live snail in California boy's elbow abscess
Clerk's error leads Kansas woman to $30,000 lottery win Clerk's error leads Kansas woman to $30,000 lottery win