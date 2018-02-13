Washington state woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize while giving birth

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Washington state woman has many reasons to celebrate after winning a $50,000 Powerball jackpot while she was giving birth to her first child.

Washington's Lottery said the Bothell woman purchased a Powerball ticket from a QFC in Bothell, but she was too busy to check her ticket on the day of the Jan. 5 drawing because she was in the hospital giving birth to her first child.

The woman said she and her husband discovered some time after the birth that they had struck it big with a $50,000 prize.

"We discovered we had won while still in the hospital, but we were so tired and in shock that we decided to wait a couple days before coming forward," the woman said.

The couple, who recently moved to Washington from California, said they plan to use the winnings to pay their hospital bills and make payments on their new home.