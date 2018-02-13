Mardi Gras revelers avoid floodwaters with 'bead bridge'

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Some enterprising Mardi Gras revelers used the tools at their disposal to outsmart floodwaters and build a "bead bridge" from plastic necklaces.

A series of tweets from user Clint Durrett chronicled the building and the testing of a small bridge made from Mardi Gras beads by revelers seeking to cross a flooded area during Sunday's Mardi Gras parade.

Durrett posted photos and videos of party-goers successfully crossing the "bead bridge."

Durrett shared a photo showing how the bridge's creators ensured access to the Sewerage and Water Board line under the bead pile.