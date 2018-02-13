Watch: Bridge made from Mardi Gras beads in New Orleans - UPI.com
Home / Odd News

Mardi Gras revelers avoid floodwaters with 'bead bridge'

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 11:25 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Some enterprising Mardi Gras revelers used the tools at their disposal to outsmart floodwaters and build a "bead bridge" from plastic necklaces.

A series of tweets from user Clint Durrett chronicled the building and the testing of a small bridge made from Mardi Gras beads by revelers seeking to cross a flooded area during Sunday's Mardi Gras parade.

Durrett posted photos and videos of party-goers successfully crossing the "bead bridge."

Durrett shared a photo showing how the bridge's creators ensured access to the Sewerage and Water Board line under the bead pile.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Mardi Gras
Trending Stories
Shocked witness films massive 'boar king' eating from dumpster Shocked witness films massive 'boar king' eating from dumpster
Albino deer spotted in Quebec drive-through safari Albino deer spotted in Quebec drive-through safari
Tourist's canoe pushed through water by curious manatee Tourist's canoe pushed through water by curious manatee
Doctors find live snail in California boy's elbow abscess Doctors find live snail in California boy's elbow abscess
Clerk's error leads Kansas woman to $30,000 lottery win Clerk's error leads Kansas woman to $30,000 lottery win