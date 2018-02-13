Home / Odd News

Customs officers seize bottles of DMT disguised as shampoo

By Ben Hooper  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 12:08 PM
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Customs officers in New York state said they seized 7.7 pounds of a hallucinogenic drug that was disguised as shampoo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo stopped Canadian citizen Bumper Fisher, 42, who was attempting to cross the border into New York.

Officers said they became suspicious of Fisher during a primary inspection and he was referred for further examination, leading officers to discover three bottles labeled "shampoo" in the rear passenger foot well.

The substance in the bottles tested positive for N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, better known as DMT, officers said.

"CBP officers remain vigilant and work hard to keep our communities safe," Acting Port Director Cary Frieling said. "Our officers' experience, combined with the use of available tools, continues to keep dangerous drugs from entering our country."

