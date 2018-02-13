Arkansas law firm's Valentine's contest offers free divorce

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An Arkansas law firm is holding a Valentine's Day contest with a valuable prize -- a free divorce.

Wilson & Haubert, PLLC in North Little Rock said in a Facebook post that visitors to the firm's website can enter a contest to win a free divorce -- a $985 value.

"In honor of Valentine's Day, we are giving one lucky winner A FREE DIVORCE! Are you ready to call it quits? Do you know someone that is? Here's how to enter our Valentine's Day Divorce giveaway," the Facebook post says.

The firm said those seeking a free divorce -- or applying on behalf of a friend or family member -- must fill out a submission form on Wilson & Haubert's website and explain why they think they deserve a free divorce.

Brian Haubert said the firm has already received more than 40 submissions.

"People see the post and get a laugh," Haubert told WIS-TV. "And whoever wins the special gets to laugh, too, because they get what they want."