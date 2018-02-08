Norwegian Olympic team accidentally orders 15,000 eggs

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Norwegian Olympic team wanted to order 1,500 eggs. But Google might have translated that request into 15,000, the team said.

"When the truck showed up, they started to carry in the eggs. After a while, they [the chefs] thought it lasted so long, it never stopped," Halvor Lea, spokesman for the Norwegian Olympic Committee, told CNN. "They said themselves that it was a Google translate slip. I don't know."

Despite the truckload of eggs, the team's chef was able to return 13,500 eggs back to the grocer.

But the translation mishap might not be all Google's fault. According to The Guardian, it's common for restaurants to buy eggs in multiples of 30 and changing one syllable in "1,500" in Korean changes it to 15,000.