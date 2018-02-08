Home / Odd News

Norwegian Olympic team accidentally orders 15,000 eggs

By Ray Downs  |  Feb. 8, 2018 at 9:05 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Norwegian Olympic team wanted to order 1,500 eggs. But Google might have translated that request into 15,000, the team said.

"When the truck showed up, they started to carry in the eggs. After a while, they [the chefs] thought it lasted so long, it never stopped," Halvor Lea, spokesman for the Norwegian Olympic Committee, told CNN. "They said themselves that it was a Google translate slip. I don't know."

Despite the truckload of eggs, the team's chef was able to return 13,500 eggs back to the grocer.

But the translation mishap might not be all Google's fault. According to The Guardian, it's common for restaurants to buy eggs in multiples of 30 and changing one syllable in "1,500" in Korean changes it to 15,000.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Google
Trending Stories
Winning Kansas Lottery ticket was hidden in the freezer for a month Winning Kansas Lottery ticket was hidden in the freezer for a month
Mexican police find tiger cub sent by express mail Mexican police find tiger cub sent by express mail
Missouri woman catches neighbor's dog riding her pony Missouri woman catches neighbor's dog riding her pony
Volunteer rescuer frees cobra from floor drain at Indian temple Volunteer rescuer frees cobra from floor drain at Indian temple
Deadly snake attempts camouflage by hiding in garden hose spool Deadly snake attempts camouflage by hiding in garden hose spool