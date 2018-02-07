Missouri woman catches neighbor's dog riding her pony

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A shocked Missouri woman captured video when she arrived home to a bizarre scene -- her neighbor's mischievous dog riding on the back of her pony.

Callie Schenker, 22, said she pulled into her driveway Thursday night in Bolivar and noticed her one-eyed pony, Cricket, was trotting around with a corgi perched on his back.

"I can't make this stuff up!!!" Schenker wrote in posting video of the unusual scene to Facebook. "So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one eyed wonder pony are best friends. I'm stealing the dog, new circus act!"

Schenker said the canine showed some real skill in balancing on the pony's back.

"He rode it like people," Schenker told the Springfield News-Leader. "That, to us, is the killer of the video -- that he actually stayed on."

She said the corgi belongs to her neighbors, a Mennonite family that mostly keeps to themselves. Schenker said they do not use the Internet, so they have no idea that the dog, which she believes is named Roper, is now an online star.

Schenker said Roper is well-known as a troublemaker -- the corgi has previously been caught sneaking in through her home's dog door to steal food from her own pooches.

"The dog's kind of a pain in the butt," she said.