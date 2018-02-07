$3,000 Valentine's Day burger includes diamond engagement ring

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts restaurant is offering a special burger with a diamond engagement ring in the bun for Valentine's Day.

Pauli's Northend in Boston shared a photo of the $3,000 Big Boy Burger which features a romantic surprise lodged inside the bun.

"It also happens to come with an engagement ring to propose to your loved one later that night," the restaurant said. "Make this the best V-day yet!"

The burger, which must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance, contains a 7/8 carat Neil Lane engagement ring from Kay Jewelers in the bun, included in the hefty price tag.

"Nothing says 'I love you' quite like Boston's best burger topped with a princess cut ring framed by round diamonds on a band of 14k, gold," the restaurant said. "For $3,000, safor the flavor of Pauli's Big Boy Burger and simmer in sweet bliss, if they say yes!"