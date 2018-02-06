Pyeongchang Olympics sets record for condom distribution

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Pyeongchang Olympic Games haven't started yet, but they have already set one unusual record -- most condoms distributed to athletes.

Olympic Village officials said local manufacturer Convenience Co. donated 100,000 condoms to be distributed to athletes while the Korean Association for AIDS Prevention donated an additional 10,000 condoms.

The total number is about 10,000 more than the number of condoms provided during the Vancouver 2010 or Sochi 2014 Games, officials said.

The number of condoms provided in Pyeongchang amounts to 37 condoms for each of the 2,925 athletes participating.

"We are supplying... condoms for athletes attending the Winter Olympics with goodwill, and believe that Korea's representative condom brand should donate for the event," a Convenience representative told the Korea Biomedical Review. "We hope to aid the athletes visiting from various countries to complete their events successfully and safely."