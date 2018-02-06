Look: Rare albino raccoon rescued in Pennsylvania

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A rare albino raccoon was rescued and taken to a wildlife center in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Humane Animal Rescue in Pittsburgh shared photos of the lightly raccoon that was brought to the center with an injury.

"This very rare albino raccoon was brought to our Wildlife Center with an infected wound on his back," the center said.

Humane Animal Rescue noted wildlife biologists believe that the chances for albinism are 1 in every 750,000 raccoons.

Good Samaritans who said the raccoon had visited their property for more than a year were able to lure the injured animal with food and humanely trap it.

Staff anesthetized the rare raccoon and were able to successfully clean out its infected wound.

The center shared a photo of the raccoon upright and active Tuesday morning and said it is expected to heal.