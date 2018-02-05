Post-Super Bowl commercial congratulates wrong team

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A southwest Michigan business ran a commercial directly following the Super Bowl that congratulated the wrong team for winning.

The Subaru of Muskegon commercial, which aired on NBC affiliate WOOD-TV directly after the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, featured a silent 30 seconds with a written message: "Congratulations Patriots!"

WOOD-TV said on Twitter that the business only submitted one version of the ad and the station was to air the commercial regardless of the game's outcome.

"Regarding the advertisement that read 'Congratulations Patriots': We're told that is what Subaru of Muskegon wished to air," the station tweeted.