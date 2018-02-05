Home / Odd News

Post-Super Bowl commercial congratulates wrong team

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Feb. 5, 2018 at 12:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A southwest Michigan business ran a commercial directly following the Super Bowl that congratulated the wrong team for winning.

The Subaru of Muskegon commercial, which aired on NBC affiliate WOOD-TV directly after the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, featured a silent 30 seconds with a written message: "Congratulations Patriots!"

WOOD-TV said on Twitter that the business only submitted one version of the ad and the station was to air the commercial regardless of the game's outcome.

"Regarding the advertisement that read 'Congratulations Patriots': We're told that is what Subaru of Muskegon wished to air," the station tweeted.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Drone footage reveals close call with plane landing in Las Vegas Drone footage reveals close call with plane landing in Las Vegas
Kite surfers take on flooded soccer field in Paris Kite surfers take on flooded soccer field in Paris
Emu surprises beach-goers by joining them for a swim Emu surprises beach-goers by joining them for a swim
Man wins $400,000 using lottery numbers from his dream Man wins $400,000 using lottery numbers from his dream
Michigan man mows lawn despite snow covering Michigan man mows lawn despite snow covering