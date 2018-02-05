Home / Odd News

Motorcyclist swallowed by sinkhole evades serious injury

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Feb. 5, 2018 at 11:17 AM
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia said they hoisted a biker and his motorcycle out of a large sinkhole that opened in a road behind a strip of stores.

Witnesses said the man was riding on the road behind the Augusta Exchange shopping center when he and his bike plunged into the massive sinkhole on Wednesday.

"By the time he saw the hole, he tried to react, but there was not time," witness Marjorie Wolfram told WJBF-TV.

Michael Meyers of the Augusta Fire Department said firefighters pulled the man and his motorcycle out of the hole.

He said the motorcyclist was able to avoid serious injury.

"We did assist in a rescue when someone fell in," Meyers told the Augusta Chronicle. "He suffered from minor injuries."

Augusta Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier said the hole opened up near a storm drain in the shopping center's parking lot.

