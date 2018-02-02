Escaped bear wanders the streets of Iraqi city

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- An escaped bear was filmed wandering the streets of an Iraqi city before it was captured and returned to the store where it had escaped.

Witness Ammar Kadhim captured video Thursday when he spotted a Syrian brown bear wandering the streets of al-Basra after it escaped from a local store, where it had been put up for sale.

The video shows the bear running across a busy road and strolling along a sidewalk while curious onlookers capture photos and videos.

Witnesses said the bear was eventually captured and returned to the store. No one was injured during the animal's time on the loose.