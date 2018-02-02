Cow causes traffic chaos with run through Florida road

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A driver on a Florida road captured video of the moment he nearly got into a collision due to a loose cow running around in the road.

Michael Commisso of Cape Coral said he was driving in the early morning traffic Tuesday when he spotted some cars pulled over on a Punta Gorda road.

"I see a lady on the side of the road with her blinkers on and there was a couple other cars. She told me to slow down. I asked if everything was OK and she told me there was a cow running loose. Then I just see it running on the side of the road," Commisso told WBBH-TV.

Commisso said the cow caused chaos on the road.

"There was a car coming towards us head-on. I was honking my horn because I see the headlights of the other car coming so I was trying to maybe get their attention. I'm pretty sure I flashed my lights too," Commisso said.

He said a driver swerving in the road appeared to be trying to corral the cow.

"I never really seen someone trying to capture a cow but I think she was just trying to cut it off because it was like galloping or whatever they do, down the road pretty fast," Commisso said.

It was unclear where the cow escaped from or whether it was recaptured.

A similar scene played out during the weekend on a Michigan highway. A driver captured video of am Allegan County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle driving in reverse up the northbound lanes of US-131 in an attempt to capture a cow running through the road.

The sheriff's office said the Michigan cow was eventually captured safely and returned to a nearby ranch.