Raccoon rescued from Michigan office building window

By Daniel Uria  |  Feb. 1, 2018 at 11:13 PM
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A pest control company in Michigan helped bring a raccoon stranded outside the window of an office building for several days back to safety Wednesday.

Employees at Crowne Pointe Plaza in Oak Park spotted a raccoon on a ledge outside a sixth floor window where it remained stranded since as early as Monday.

"The animal went from the sixth floor to the fifth floor yesterday and is back up on the sixth floor today," one employee said.

Officer workers were concerned for the animal's safety, but were unable to find anyone willing to scale the building to rescue it.

Crews from SWAT Critter Solutions arrived at the office park Wednesday and used a lift bucket to get near the stranded raccoon and trapped it in a net.

Once on the ground the raccoon scurried away from rescuers and made its way underneath the hood of a car in the office building's parking lot.

After finally managing to track down the mischievous raccoon, rescuers took it to a wildlife resource center to be given food, water and a medical exam before being released back into the wild.

"Every rescue is unique," said Laurie Briggs of the rescue crew. "Every single one."

