Bangor, Maine, falls 28 cans short of breaking world can opening record

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 1, 2018 at 9:53 AM
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The city of Bangor, Maine, fell 28 cans short of breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans opened simultaneously.

Guinness World Records announced Wednesday that Bangor failed to beat the record 1,149 opened in Japan in 2016 after attendees opened 1,122 cans at once during the town's Annual Chamber Dinner.

The majority of the opened cans were supplied by Geaghan Brothers Brewing Co., a local beer company.

A video of Bangor's world record attempt, recorded by Geaghan's, featured attendees in a large auditorium filled with dinner tables grabbing cans and opening them after a count of three.

