69-year-old becomes world's most tattooed woman

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old Florida woman with nearly her entire body covered in tattoos was recognized as one of the world's most tattooed people.

Charlotte Guttenberg earned Guinness World Records for most tattooed woman ever and most tattooed woman living with 98.75 percent of her body covered with various works of art.

"I knew immediately that I wanted to get a full suit," said Guttenberg.

Guttenberg first entered the record books in 2015 as the most tattooed female senior citizen, when 91.5 percent of her body was covered in tattoos.

Now she said her body suit has reached "full saturation" as only her face and a small portion of her hands remain unmarked.

Guttenberg got her first tattoo when she was 50 years old and met her partner Chuck Helmke, the most tattooed male senior citizen, during the session.

The couple also each hold an additional record as Guttenberg has the most feathers tattooed on the body with 216 and Helmke has the most skulls tattooed on the body at 376.