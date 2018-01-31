Plane full of plumbers diverted due to toilet trouble

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Norway-to-Germany flight had to turn around for a toilet issue -- despite having 85 plumbers on board.

The Norwegian Flight DY1156 from Oslo to Munich took off at 8:28 a.m. local time Saturday morning and climbed to 33,000 feet before turning around at the Swedish border.

"Flight DY1156 from Oslo to Munich on Saturday Jan. 27 returned to Oslo due to a technical fault with the toilet," a Norwegian representative told The Telegraph. "The aircraft was repaired and continued with the flight later that day."

The situation was made more unusual by the plane's passengers -- 85 plumbers.

"We would have liked to fix the restrooms, but unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we did not take the opportunity to send a plumber [out] at 10,000 meters," Frank Olsen, a passenger and CEO of plumbing company Rorkjop, told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

"There was a good atmosphere in the plane, what with the irony about the broken toilets," he said.

Fellow passengers agreed it was a humorous situation.

"So many plumbers on a plane and it has to turn around because of toilet trouble -- there's good humor in that," plumber Hans Christian Odegard said.

The flight eventually arrived in Munich three and a half hours behind schedule.

"We would like to thank passengers for their patience and would like to apologize for the inconvenience," the Norwegian representative said.