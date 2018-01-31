Home / Odd News

Bakery shows off custom Philadelphia Eagles wedding cake

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 31, 2018 at 10:30 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania bakery posted a video of a special creation that's half traditional wedding cake and half tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Master's Baker in West Chester posted a video to Instagram showing off a cake ordered by some recent customers.

The cake from one angle appears to be a normal white wedding cake, but it spins to reveal a Philadelphia Eagles football theme.

"Combining a classic with a little surprise, this couple had us all rooting for our home team! Who else can't wait for Sunday!?" the Instagram post reads.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Buffalo herd rescues baby elephant from attacking lions Buffalo herd rescues baby elephant from attacking lions
Urgent bathroom need leads man to $1 million lottery jackpot Urgent bathroom need leads man to $1 million lottery jackpot
Man goes fishing in Australian flood, makes a catch Man goes fishing in Australian flood, makes a catch
Spanish thieves caught with cars full of stolen oranges Spanish thieves caught with cars full of stolen oranges
Polar bear caught on camera playing with chained-up dog Polar bear caught on camera playing with chained-up dog