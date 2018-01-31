Bakery shows off custom Philadelphia Eagles wedding cake

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania bakery posted a video of a special creation that's half traditional wedding cake and half tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Master's Baker in West Chester posted a video to Instagram showing off a cake ordered by some recent customers.

The cake from one angle appears to be a normal white wedding cake, but it spins to reveal a Philadelphia Eagles football theme.

"Combining a classic with a little surprise, this couple had us all rooting for our home team! Who else can't wait for Sunday!?" the Instagram post reads.