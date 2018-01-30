Utah zoo finds runaway Asian wildcat hiding in construction area

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A small Asian wildcat that escaped its enclosure at a Utah zoo was found hiding at the facility the next day and lured home with mice.

The Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City said Mushu, an 8-pound Pallas' cat, was found to be missing from his enclosure Sunday morning and officials said motion detector cameras captured photos of the feline wandering around the Asian Highlands section of the zoo that night.

Mushu was located Monday hiding in a small construction area near the area that housed the cat's enclosure.

"It was the perfect hiding spot -- a small, confined area," zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen told the Salt Lake Tribune.

Zookeepers played a recording of the 10-month-old cat's mother on speakers and put out mice to lure Mushu into a trap. The cat was safely captured about 7 p.m. Monday.

"Mushu looks great and appears to be in great health after his adventure," Hansen said. "I'm sure he'll be exhausted."