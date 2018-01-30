New York theater giving away 15-foot foam baby sculpture

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An Off-Broadway theater in New York is offering an unusual item for free on Craigslist: A massive 15-foot long baby statue.

Playwrights Horizons posted on the website that it is seeking a good home for the 350-pound gold-painted foam statue, which was created for a December 2017 production of new play Mankind by Robert O'Hara.

The theater said they have received about 150 inquiries from parties interested in adopting the giant baby, and they plan to choose a new owner of the unusual sculpture by the end of the week.

Playwrights Horizons General Manager Carol Fishman said the baby's new owner must have a good home ready for the sculpture as well as a truck large enough to transport the prop.

Kyle Sircus, the theater's marketing director, said some of those who have reached out to the theater have asked if the baby would make a good decoration for their front lawns.