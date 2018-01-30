Dashcam captures dangerous near-miss with high-speed train

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida couple's dashboard camera captured the moment a truck went around a railroad crossing gate and was nearly destroyed by a high-speed train.

The video, captured Jan. 22 by the dashcam in Jeri and Geoff West's car and posted to YouTube by the couple, shows a pickup truck loaded with landscaping equipment going around a car stopped at a railroad crossing gate in Deerfield Beach.

The truck then circumvents the crossing gates and makes it to the other side just as a high-speed Brightline train blasts across the street.

"Unbelievable!" Jeri West says in the video.

The couple said they were afraid for the truck driver's life.

"I just thought, 'What an idiot. People have been killed, and here comes another one,'" Geoff West told WVSN-TV.

"I thought about beeping the horn, but I don't think it would've mattered," Jeri West said. "I think he was set on going around and getting through the gate."

Brightline spokeswoman Ali Soule released a statement Saturday night warning others not to attempt to repeat the stunt.

"Driving or walking around or under lowered railroad gates is dangerous and illegal. When the gates are down, stop!" Soule wrote.