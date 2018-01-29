Officials probing raw meat delivery in shopping carts

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Health officials are investigating after a California store customer snapped photos of raw meat being delivered in Costco shopping carts.

Loretta Seto posted photos to Facebook showing men using Costco shopping carts to deliver massive slabs of raw pork to 99 Ranch Market, which is located across from the Costco store in San Jose.

"Talk about disgusting! I'm usually okay with sticking the kids in the seat of the basket, but this is a whole new level of gross. Beware," Seto wrote.

The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health said an investigation has been opened into the unusual delivery.

The 99 Ranch Market location said officials ordered all meat from the vendor, Jim's Farm Meat, to be dumped after learning of the incident on Friday.

"We are taking the necessary steps to resolve this issue by investigating this case further and filing a complaint against our vendor," the grocery store said in a comment on Seto's Facebook post.

Jim's Farm Meat said the employees in the photo have been fired.

"We are thoroughly investigating the incident," spokeswoman Maria Moon told the Modesto Bee. "This isn't anything we typically do. When we send our products out, they are always in a combo bin and wrapped. That's how it left our facility."