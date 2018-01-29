Last Blockbuster Video in Texas closing for good

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Customers flocked to a Texas business for one last time to say goodbye to a beloved local institution -- the last Blockbuster video store in the state.

The last Blockbuster in Texas, located in Edinburg, officially closed on Jan. 21 and opened its doors again Saturday for a liquidation sale.

Alan Payne, the owner of the store, said the liquidation sale might last for a few weeks, depending on how long the inventory lasts.

Payne purchased the Blockbuster, which has been in operation since the early 1990s, in 2006.

"If you would've come into this store on a Friday night 15 years ago, you would've seen this many people in here and they would've been running, talking movies and having fun," Payne told KGBT-TV. "But, the last several years, everybody knows the business has been in decline, to the point that this was the last store left in the entire state."

Rick and Liz Cavazos, the married couple who manage the store, said they met in 1999 when Rick filled in for another employee at the store while Liz was working. The couple now have a 16-year-old daughter who also spent time working at the store last summer.

"I hate to say it. It's going to be gone -- I owe [the store] a great debt because I met my wife [here], I'm obligated to say it was the most fun job in the world, I enjoyed it -- years felt like days ... I saw customers [and] crew members grow up," Rick Cavazos told The Monitor.

The closing of the Edinburg store leaves just eight Blockbusters remaining in the United States: one in Bend, Ore., and six in Alaska -- one of which is also due to close.

Payne owns the Alaska locations.