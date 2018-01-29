Georgia lottery winner almost left ticket on store counter

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Georgia man nearly lost his chance at $10,000 when he forgot to take his winning lottery ticket from the store counter.

Todd Wilson, radio personality and television anchor from Macon, said he would've left the winning ticket behind if not for a helpful clerk at the Shell station.

"I almost left it on the counter," Wilson said. "I was leaving and had forgotten to grab it, until the clerk called out to me."

Wilson carefully inspected the ticket once it was in hand and was stunned to find he was a winner.

"I started looking and matching," he said. "Then I just kept saying, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.'"

Wilson, 54, plans to use the winnings to pay bills and invest in savings.

"It was all luck," he said. "It's already made my year."