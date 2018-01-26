Donkey leads escaped animals on midnight parade through neighborhood

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A California police department shared photos of a large herd of escaped animals following their leader, a donkey, through a residential neighborhood.

The West Covina Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report of loose animals about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Officers found several sheep and goats being led by a donkey walking along the residential streets," the post said. "The group of animals at first failed to comply with officers as they evaded capture."

The department said the animals were corralled with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Police determined the herd had escaped through an unsecured gate at their owner's property in Valinda. The owner was contacted and helped officers and deputies herd the animals, which were not injured, back home.

"When a police officer reaches the end of his/her career, most of them will say 'I've seen it all.' Well, let's add one more rare call for service to that list," the Facebook post said. "This incident is one for the books."