Couple wed in courthouse bathroom after asthma incident

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple ended up holding their wedding in a courthouse bathroom when the groom's mother suffered a suspected asthma attack.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said Ocean Township couple Brian and Maria Schulz visited the Monmouth County Courthouse with their mothers for their scheduled wedding, but the nuptials were interrupted when the groom's mother had trouble breathing and suspected she was suffering an asthma attack.

Deputies administered oxygen to the mother in the women's restroom while waiting for EMTs to arrive.

The couple found delaying the wedding would mean waiting at least 45 days for a new marriage license to be processed, so sheriff's Officer Leonard Maxfield suggested moving the ceremony to the bathroom where the mother was being assisted.

The couple and Judge Katie Gummer agreed with Maxfield and the wedding went forward next to the paper towel dispensor.

The sheriff's office shared video from the ceremony on Facebook.

"We are pleased to report that Mr. and Mrs. Schulz are doing great and so is mom," the post said. "They were touched that Sheriff's Officers and the Hon. Judge Gummer went out of the way to make their day memorable and special."