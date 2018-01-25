Elephants make Oklahoma highway appearance after truck stalls

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A group of elephants made an unexpected appearance on an Oklahoma highway when the truck hauling the circus animals stalled.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the truck carrying the elephants stalled on US 69, north of Eufaula, and a veterinary service was called in to transport the pachyderms while a wrecker service was summoned to examine the vehicle.

The Carson and Barnes Circus, based in Hugo, confirmed the elephants belong to the circus and were being transported to Iowa for an event when the truck broke down.

"While in transit, the vehicle became disabled and the elephants were removed and relocated to a safe location," circus administrative assistant Jennifer Wisner told the Tulsa World.

Troopers said the flooring of the truck separated from the semi trailer, but none of the elephants were injured.

Animal-rights group PETA released a statement accusing the circus of abusing its animals.

"The record shows that elephants from this circus were beaten into performing tricks and giving rides, chained up inside cramped trailers, and hauled across the country, putting their lives at risk," the statement said. "This abuse is rampant in the circus industry, which has seen circus trains crash, animals trapped inside overturned trailers, elephants used as living carjacks, tigers left without water, and a tiger shot after escaping at a truck stop."