Mets challenge teen to Twitter bet for prom photos at Citi Field

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have agreed to a Twitter bet with a teenager to have her prom pictures taken with the team at Citi Field if she gets 500,000 retweets.

Mets superfan and Staten Island student Callie Quinn, 17, initially messaged the team on Twitter to ask about having her prom photos taken with one of the players of the team, but it turned out the Mets will be at an away game on the day of the dance.

The team, however, offered a wager that would see the photos taken early with an even sweeter deal: "You get 500K [retweets] and we'll invite you to Citi Field on May 18th to take your prom pics on the field before the game."

"We'll have a few players say hello and jump in some of the pics," the team wrote.

Quinn posted screenshots of the exchange to her Twitter page, where she quickly started amassing retweets, including some with messages of support from Mets team members and actors William Shatner and Donnie Wahlberg.

Quinn's number of retweets stood at 384,221 on Wednesday morning with four months left to reach her goal.

"The support is absolutely amazing. I never thought that it could get this big in this amount of time," Quinn told WPIX-TV.