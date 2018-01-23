Pot-seeking person mistakenly messages Florida police officer

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida police department shared the text conversation between an officer and a person who mistakenly messaged the wrong number seeking marijuana.

The Gainesville Police Department posted screenshots to Facebook showing what happened when the unidentified person mistakenly sent a text message to a police officer with the department.

"Hey do you have bud I might need some," the initial message reads.

The officer responds by sending a picture of a Gainesville Police Department badge and the message: "I think you have the wrong number. Drugs are bad for you."

"Oh my god," the person responds with a wide-eyed emoji, "I'm so sorry."

"PSA: If you're looking to score drugs....please double check the number before you text," police wrote on Facebook. "Also, drugs are bad, mmmkay?"