Community holds candlelight vigil for Taco Bell destroyed by fire

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 23, 2018 at 10:36 AM
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- An event that started as a joke on Facebook turned into a real candlelight vigil for a Taco Bell eatery in Alabama that was destroyed by a fire.

The Taco Bell on Zelda Road in Montgomery burned and partially collapsed Wednesday after a small room containing electrical distribution equipment sparked a fire in the building, Montgomery Fire/Rescue said.

An event cropped up on Facebook a few days after the fire calling for a "candlelight vigil" to remember the fast food eatery.

The event began as an apparent joke, but led to about 100 people congregating at the location Sunday night to pay tribute to Taco Bell.

The owners of the Taco Bell thanked the community for their support in a statement released to WSFA-TV.

"We are already planning our comeback and will rebuild!" the owner said. "We will have a true celebration upon re-opening and hope that all of you that Quiero Taco Bell will Run to the Border on Zelda and LiveMas with us!!!!"

