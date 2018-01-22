Flatbed trailer drops marijuana package onto Nebraska road

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Nebraska State Patrol said over 120 pounds of marijuana were seized after a package of pot being pulled on a flatbed trailer spilled onto the highway.

The state patrol's Troop C said the flatbed trailer was being pulled by a Dodge Ram pickup truck about 3 p.m. Friday on Interstate 60, near Odessa, when it dropped a package containing a large amount of pot onto the roadway.

A trooper recovered the package while another tracked down the trailer, which was found to have a secret compartment hidden in its undercarriage. Troopers seized a total 122 pounds of high grade marijuana from the trailer and the roadway.

Troop C tweeted photos of the marijuana after it was removed from the trailer.

"Today's hint: if you are carrying over 120 pounds of marijuana, pack it so that it doesn't fall out while driving down the interstate. Luckily someone called us so we could reunite them with their lost packages," the tweet said.

Troopers estimated the street value of the marijuana at about $366,000.

The Ram's driver, Charlie Red, 48, of Colorado, and passenger Damaisy Rodriguez, 29, of Florida, were arrested and booked into the Buffalo County Jail on charges of possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.