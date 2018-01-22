California city removes mysterious 'Bob's House' road sign

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A California city removed an unauthorized road sign erected by a resident who apparently wanted to make it easier for delivery drivers to find "Bob's House."

The City of Rancho Santa Margarita said in a Facebook post that the "Bob's House" sign was removed from under a real road sign that informed drivers that they were approaching Coto De Caza and Dove Canyon.

The sign was first noticed by confused residents earlier in January.

Officials said they were amused by the sign and don't plan to pursue any actions against "Bob," or whoever happens to be behind the unusual sign.

"We noticed the sign Tuesday morning," Rancho Santa Margarita City Manager Jennifer Cervantez told Patch. "The street sign meets the normal standards as if we were to order it ourselves. It could be a prank, a party, we don't know for sure. We're having a laugh along with everyone else."

The city's Facebook post said it would be willing to return the sign to its creator.