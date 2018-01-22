Home / Odd News

California city removes mysterious 'Bob's House' road sign

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 22, 2018 at 9:16 AM
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A California city removed an unauthorized road sign erected by a resident who apparently wanted to make it easier for delivery drivers to find "Bob's House."

The City of Rancho Santa Margarita said in a Facebook post that the "Bob's House" sign was removed from under a real road sign that informed drivers that they were approaching Coto De Caza and Dove Canyon.

The sign was first noticed by confused residents earlier in January.

Officials said they were amused by the sign and don't plan to pursue any actions against "Bob," or whoever happens to be behind the unusual sign.

"We noticed the sign Tuesday morning," Rancho Santa Margarita City Manager Jennifer Cervantez told Patch. "The street sign meets the normal standards as if we were to order it ourselves. It could be a prank, a party, we don't know for sure. We're having a laugh along with everyone else."

The city's Facebook post said it would be willing to return the sign to its creator.

"We completely understand your efforts and money to order and buy a sign that meets all of the Department of Transportation standards and guidelines so that those Amazon delivery trucks, party guests, and curious motorists find 'Bob's House.' It could have been a new destination to rival In-N-Out, and for that, we are very sorry to so abruptly remove the sign that, well, is just not legally permitted. We do hope you took a photo of it. If not, we have one we can share with you. In any event, your sign may be retrieved at City Hall during normal business hours -- no questions asked. It may make a nice wall hanging in your office or rec room and certainly a good story for your guests and Amazon deliveries that get lost or don't quite make it on time."

