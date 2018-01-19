Home / Odd News

Fare-dodging pigeon prompts panic on New York subway train

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 8:54 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A fare-dodging pigeon caused a minor panic on a New York subway train when it flew up and down the length of a crowded car.

Passengers said the unexpected pigeon boarded the C train about 7:44 p.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, and one strap-hanger filmed the bird flapping its way up and down the length of the subway car as panicking passengers ducked out of its way.

Instagram user @ruthcabbage, who recorded the video, said the pigeon boarded at the Franklin Ave. station.

"Panic ensued as the pigeon flew back and forth in the car until a frightened woman opened the car door and released the bird into the tunnel," she told WABC-TV.

She said no passengers were injured during the pigeon's time on the train.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Hermit crab uses broken bottle's cap for a shell Hermit crab uses broken bottle's cap for a shell
Woman thanks Santa for $50,000 lottery ticket in her stocking Woman thanks Santa for $50,000 lottery ticket in her stocking
Canadian man gets parking ticket for 'car' made of snow Canadian man gets parking ticket for 'car' made of snow
RC car speeds through traffic on Houston highway RC car speeds through traffic on Houston highway
Deer with chicken feeder stuck around neck spotted in California Deer with chicken feeder stuck around neck spotted in California