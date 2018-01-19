Fare-dodging pigeon prompts panic on New York subway train

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A fare-dodging pigeon caused a minor panic on a New York subway train when it flew up and down the length of a crowded car.

Passengers said the unexpected pigeon boarded the C train about 7:44 p.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, and one strap-hanger filmed the bird flapping its way up and down the length of the subway car as panicking passengers ducked out of its way.

Instagram user @ruthcabbage, who recorded the video, said the pigeon boarded at the Franklin Ave. station.

"Panic ensued as the pigeon flew back and forth in the car until a frightened woman opened the car door and released the bird into the tunnel," she told WABC-TV.

She said no passengers were injured during the pigeon's time on the train.