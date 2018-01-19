Bronx Zoo tells visitors to name roaches for their Valentines

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New York's Bronx Zoo is offering visitors the chance to show their affection for their animal-loving Valentines by naming a giant Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The zoo, which has been offering roach-related promotions for Valentine's Day for the past few years, announced this year's Name a Roach campaign, which allows zoo patrons to name a cockroach for $15.

The $15 fee includes a digital certificate officially declaring one of the facility's giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches to have been named in honor of the purchaser's beloved.

"Roaches are forever," jokes a video the zoo created to promote the campaign.

This year's promotion also offers more expensive packages that include printed certificates, a roach pin, chocolate roaches and roach-printed socks.