Police write Texas man an icy-road excuse note to get out of work

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Texas police department that warned drivers to steer clear of icy roads complied with a man's request for an excuse note to get him out of work.

The Seguin Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that the freezing temperatures in the San Antonio area led to hazardously icy roads, causing all of the city's offices to be closed and only "essential services" employees working.

The post urged residents to follow the city's lead and stay off the roads Tuesday, but one local commenter expressed worry that the weather and traffic reports might not be enough to convince his boss to give him the day off.

"Can y'all write me a note for work?" Justin Garcia asked in a comment under the post.

The department surprised commenters by complying with the request.

"Dear Justin's Boss, The roads are bad and are going to get worse. Much worse. Please let him stay home, warm and safe and enjoy some Hulu or some cool shows on Netflix. And, he needs a raise. He rocks. Respectfully ~ Deputy Chief B. Ure"

Garcia later commented that he indeed got the day off from work, but it was not clear what role the police department's excuse note played in his employer's decision.