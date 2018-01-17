166 Missouri co-workers each take home $6K of $1M lottery prize

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A group of 166 co-workers in Missouri evenly split a $1 million lottery prize after falling just short of the Powerball jackpot.

Each of the employees who joined a lottery pool at U.S. Tool Group's headquarters in Farmington will receive $6,024 before taxes after Peggy Lunsford, who started the pool, noticed one of their tickets matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the $1 million "Match 5" prize.

"I'm in charge of collecting the money and who puts in $2 for each drawing," Lunsford said. "I make copies of all the tickets and check them after the drawings. When I saw the $1 million win, I decided to wait and let everyone know Tuesday, at work."

Lunsford's co-workers were ecstatic when she arrived to deliver the news of their shared windfall.

"You could hear people from all over the plant say, 'Yay!'" Michelle Kemp, one of the winners said.

Four of the co-workers went to lottery headquarters to claim the prize while wearing sweatshirts from Jake's Express Shop, the store where they bought the tickets.

"The girl that sells the tickets was so happy. She came running up to me and said, 'I knew I would sell you a winning ticket!'" Lunsford said. "It's exciting for everyone."