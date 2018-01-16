Rapper Big Narstie does the weather on 'Good Morning Britain'

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- ITV's Good Morning Britain invited rapper and singer Big Narstie to tell viewers the weather Tuesday in Great Britain.

The grime music star seemed to focus his efforts on advising people what to wear based on their local temperatures. "No one T-shirt business," Big Narstie said near the start of his forecast.

For residents in southern England, he said to "double up, double up, double up, double up."

He closed his forecast with a cautionary note about flu season in Britain.

"[In] London, we're dealing with a seven [degrees Celsius] down here, so it's moderately cool but please dress appropriately for the weather ... the flu is killing us," Big Narstie said. "The flu is out here to get us."