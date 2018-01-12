Home / Odd News

Butcher locked in freezer uses black pudding to escape

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A British butcher who found himself locked inside his walk-in freezer escaped his predicament by using a frozen black pudding to strike the frozen release button.

Chris McCabe, 70, said he was retrieving an item from the walk-in freezer at his Totnes, Devon, butcher shop when the wind blew the door shut behind him.

McCabe said he found the emergency door release button inside the freezer -- which was set to a temperature of -4 degrees -- had frozen solid.

"No-one could hear me banging. Black pudding saved my life," McCabe told the BBC.

The butcher said he used the frozen blood sausage as a battering ram to operate the frozen button.

"It was the right shape. I used it like the police use battering rams to break door locks in. It was solid, pointed and I could get plenty of weight behind it," he said. "I'm lucky really. We sell about two or three each week and that was the last one in there."

