British house cats fascinated by 'Big Cats' documentary

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter users tuning into BBC documentary Big Cats shared photos of their unexpected viewing companions -- "little cats."

The first installment of the BBC One's nature documentary series aired Thursday night, and fans took to social media to share photos and videos of their pet cats -- or "little cats," as some viewers called them -- transfixed by the images of their much-larger cousins.

Some particularly rude felines were photographed sitting directly in front of the TV.

Twitter users pointed out that it wasn't just their cats fascinated by the documentary: dogs were also photographed getting in on the fun.