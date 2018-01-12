British house cats fascinated by 'Big Cats' documentary

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter users tuning into BBC documentary Big Cats shared photos of their unexpected viewing companions -- "little cats."
The first installment of the BBC One's nature documentary series aired Thursday night, and fans took to social media to share photos and videos of their pet cats -- or "little cats," as some viewers called them -- transfixed by the images of their much-larger cousins.
Some particularly rude felines were photographed sitting directly in front of the TV.
Twitter users pointed out that it wasn't just their cats fascinated by the documentary: dogs were also photographed getting in on the fun.
Anyone else got a little cat watching #BigCats? pic.twitter.com/RfyPweExe2— Paul Stanworth (@paulstanworth) January 11, 2018
Beryl wants a new friend 😻#NowWatching #BigCats pic.twitter.com/uBXOQL4ENJ— Elaine Bowers (@laineyroths) January 11, 2018
Skylar is transfixed by #BigCats - Gracie isn’t 😴 pic.twitter.com/IyWEYrcpGn— Chasing Badger (@chasingbadger) January 11, 2018
The squad watching #BigCats pic.twitter.com/52yPExcCuL— Hannah Bond (@hannahbond112) January 11, 2018