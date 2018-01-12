Home / Odd News

British house cats fascinated by 'Big Cats' documentary

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 9:22 AM
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter users tuning into BBC documentary Big Cats shared photos of their unexpected viewing companions -- "little cats."

The first installment of the BBC One's nature documentary series aired Thursday night, and fans took to social media to share photos and videos of their pet cats -- or "little cats," as some viewers called them -- transfixed by the images of their much-larger cousins.

Some particularly rude felines were photographed sitting directly in front of the TV.

Twitter users pointed out that it wasn't just their cats fascinated by the documentary: dogs were also photographed getting in on the fun.

