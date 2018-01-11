Home / Odd News

Box of cremated human remains donated to Goodwill

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  Jan. 11, 2018 at 9:15 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state said a wooden box donated to a Goodwill store was found to be filled with cremated human remains.

Vancouver Police said they were contacted by a Goodwill employee who was sorting donations and discovered the box was an urn that contained cremains.

The department's Evidence Unit released a photo of the box, which bears the name "Michelle Miller."

Anyone with information about the cremated person or their family is being asked to contact police. Investigators said they believe the urn and its contents were likely donated accidentally.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Idaho hunter's decoy deer baffles hungry mountain lion Idaho hunter's decoy deer baffles hungry mountain lion
Clerk gets lottery tickets as a tip, wins $50,000 Clerk gets lottery tickets as a tip, wins $50,000
Canadian uses blowtorch to clear ice from front walk Canadian uses blowtorch to clear ice from front walk
Fishermen challenge fish-stealing shark to tug-of-war Fishermen challenge fish-stealing shark to tug-of-war
Man wins lottery months after wife wins Publisher's Clearing House Man wins lottery months after wife wins Publisher's Clearing House