Box of cremated human remains donated to Goodwill

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state said a wooden box donated to a Goodwill store was found to be filled with cremated human remains.

Vancouver Police said they were contacted by a Goodwill employee who was sorting donations and discovered the box was an urn that contained cremains.

The department's Evidence Unit released a photo of the box, which bears the name "Michelle Miller."

Anyone with information about the cremated person or their family is being asked to contact police. Investigators said they believe the urn and its contents were likely donated accidentally.